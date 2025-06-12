Schreiner University achieves major nursing milestones

AD

Schreiner University has announced that its Master of Science in Nursing-Family Nurse Practioner (MSN-FNP) program has officially received a five-year accreditation approval from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), affirming its commitment to excellence in graduate nursing education.

The CCNE Board of Commissioners granted the program accreditation following an extensive on-site evaluation in Fall 2024. The accreditation, effective retroactively from September 9, 2024, extends through June 30, 2030. This recognition places Schreiner’s MSN-FNP program among a distinguished group of nursing programs nationwide dedicated to advancing the quality and integrity of baccalaureate and graduate nursing education.

“This is a tremendous milestone for our Nursing Department and reflects the dedication, hard work, and high standards upheld by our faculty, staff, and leadership,” said Dr. Tandy Mellard, Director of Undergraduate Nursing Programs. “Special thanks go to Dr. Anna Jessup, Director of Graduate Nursing Programs, for her leadership and commitment in navigating this rigorous accreditation process.”

