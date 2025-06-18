Schreiner University launches $50 million Cornerstone Endowment Campaign

AD

Schreiner University has officially launched the public phase of its Cornerstone Endowment Campaign, a $50 million effort to secure a vibrant future for the university and the students it serves. The campaign is described as a “call to action” for everyone who believes in the power of education to change lives. The support from alumni, families, friends, and community members for this campaign will fuel student scholarships, elevate academic programs, and expand transformative, hands-on learning experiences.

Cornerstone Campaign Priorities:

~Endowed scholarships that open doors and reduce financial barriers

~Innovative academic programs that prepare students for an evolving world

~Hands-on learning opportunities such as internships, undergraduate research, and service learning that build real-world skills and confidence

The campaign began with a quiet phase in 2021. Now, the university is inviting the broader public to join this initiative. Representatives are hitting the road with a Cornerstone Campaign tour across Texas. The Tour of Texas will host events in Houston, Dallas, Midland, Austin, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi throughout 2025 and 2026. These events will connect alumni and friends with the university’s mission and showcase the real impact of giving.

The university is also calling on supporters to mentor students, volunteer, attend events, or serve as campaign ambassadors, sharing the Schreiner University story and helping others see the value of investing in tomorrow’s leaders.

The Cornerstone Endowment Campaign will officially conclude on May 31, 2026. To become a part of this historic moment or to make a gift, visit www.schreiner.edu/cornerstone campaign.

