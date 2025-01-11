Second trout release set for Jan. 15 at Louise Hays Park

AD

The second of two planned rainbow trout releases along the Guadalupe River in Louise Hays Park will occur on Wednesday, January 15 and will consist of another 1,200 rainbow trout. The rainbow trout are provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery in San Marcos. The trout stocking is timed with winter water temperatures dropping below a level necessary for the survival of the trout.

The first trout release took place on December 17, 2024.

Everyone is invited to come to Louise Hays Park at 202 Thompson Drive for a unique fishing experience. Anglers over the age of 17 are required by law to have a valid freshwater fishing license. As per statewide regulations, there is no minimum length limit, and the daily bag limit is five trout.

For more information on community fishing lakes, fishing regulations, license requirements, and tips for fishing rainbow trout, visit www.tpwd.state.tx.us.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

