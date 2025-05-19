Senior Services Event to celebrate older Americans Month

AD

Established in 1963, Older Americans Month (OAM) is celebrated every May. Led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), OAM is a time for us to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of older Americans, highlight important trends, and strengthen our commitment to honoring our older citizens.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Boomers and Beyond Alliance will host a health and services fair at Dietert Center, located at 451 Guadalupe Street.

At noon, Jo Ann Tobias-Molina will give a free presentation in the grill entitled “Reframing Aging.” She works with the SALSA initiative (Successfully Aging and Living in San Antonio), which is a project of the San Antonio Area Foundation. Consistent with this year’s OAM theme to “Flip the Script on Aging,” they are champions for changing the way we talk, think, and act about age. For those wanting to purchase lunch for $8 in the Friendship Cafe, country fried steak is on the menu, you are welcome to enjoy your meal in the grill during the presentations.

From 1-3 p.m., members of the Boomers and Beyond Alliance will participate in a health and services fair at The Friendship Cafe sharing information, resources, door prizes and other goodies.

This year’s theme, “Flip the Script on Aging,” focuses on the importance of combating ageism to transform how society perceives, talks about, and approaches aging by challenging stereotypes and highlighting the benefits of healthy aging.

For more information on this event and other senior resources, T. can be reached at teresasalmon@dietertcenter.org.

