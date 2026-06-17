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Buck Country Music News

Shania Twain’s full-circle moment with Tanya Tucker honors her mom

todayJune 17, 2026

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Shania Twain’s ‘Little Miss Twain’ (Republic Records)

“According to my mother, I’m the next Tanya Tucker, I’m gonna be a star,” Shania Twain sings in a sneak peek at the title track of her new album, Little Miss Twain

The pop/country icon shared the preview alongside a short video that shows her attaching an Ontario license plate to the front of the truck that appears on the album’s cover. 

She also revealed the song will drop June 26. It includes a guest spot by the “Delta Dawn” superstar, who, like Shania, started singing when she was just a kid. 

“This one is really special,” Shania writes. “I’m honored to say that @thetanyatucker features. This song is an homage to my mother, who believed with every ounce of her being that her daughter was destined to be the next Tanya Tucker.”

Shania’s seventh album, Little Miss Twain, arrives July 24. She’s currently in the middle of an extended run of shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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