Sheryl Crow celebrates Peter Frampton’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

L-R: Peter Frampton, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks; Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser

If Sheryl Crow thought that asking Peter Frampton to join her for her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performance in 2023 would help the powers that be realize that Frampton deserved to be in the Hall of Fame, well, it worked.

Frampton, whose bestselling 1976 album Frampton Comes Alive is considered one of the greatest live albums of all time, is one of the inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and Sheryl couldn’t be happier. On Instagram, she posted a photo of her and Peter embracing during last year’s performance and wrote, “I’m so happy that Peter Frampton is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!”

“He has inspired me all the way back to his days in Humble Pie,” she continued, referring to the band Frampton was a member of from 1969 to 1971. “He was my first concert and I am grateful for the inspiration that his live show gave me! Congrats Peter!!”

This year’s inductees include Cher, Mary J. Blige, Foreigner, Dave Matthews Band, Ozzy Osbourne, Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest. The induction ceremony will take place October 19 in Cleveland.