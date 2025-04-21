AD
Local News

Skywarn training event set April 24 at Youth Event Center

todayApril 21, 2025

Kerr County and the National Weather Service are teaming up to present a basic Skywarn training event on Thursday, April 24, from 6-8 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX27 in Kerrville.  This event is open to all those interested and walk-ins are welcome.

Skywarn is a volunteer-based spotter program that connects 350,000-400,000 trained people across the nation who help keep their communities safe by providing timely, accurate and “on-the-spot” reports of severe weather to the NWS.  The volunteer roster includes law enforcement officers, firefighters, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and many more private citizens.

During training, attendees will learn about the basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, how to identify potentially severe weather features, how to report accurately and quickly, and basic severe weather safety.

For more information, contact Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas at (830) 315-2430 or email wthomas@co.kerr.tx.us.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

