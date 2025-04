AD

Posted: Apr 27, 2025

Moutaineers fall in game 3 to Centenary to lose the series to finish the year.

We would like to thank the Seniors: Madison Beck, Kaitlyn Olivares, Valarie Mares, Lindsey Hues, Lauren Hues, Amanda Pollack, Mikenzie Miller, Ky Kusak, Kendall Lippold, Bayleigh Borden, Bella Gutierrez, Kourtney Hurry, Haedyn Renslow for a great 4 years at Schreiner