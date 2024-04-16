Softball Drops Series Against the University of St. Thomas

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost all three games of their home conference series against the University of St. Thomas.

The Mountaineers were at home for their three-game Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

Schreiner fell to 2-29 overall and 1-14 in SCAC play after dropping all three games of their series against the Celts.

GAME 1 SCH 1 – UST 3

The Celts opened the series with two runs scored in the 1st inning and managed to hold the Mountaineers to just one run scored throughout the remainder of the game.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Yadira Lopez (Senior / Kingsville, TX) who went 2-3.

In the circle, it was Ky Kusak (Sophomore / La Salle, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 1.2 innings and giving up 2 runs on 11 batters faced.

GAME 2 SCH 4 – UST 12

The second game of the series was more of a dominant showing by the University of St. Thomas, as they put up 12 runs and held Schreiner to just 4 runs.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Kendall Lippold (Sophomore / Richmond, TX) who went 2-4.

In the circle, it was Trysten Liesman (Sophomore / Angleton, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 2.0 innings and giving up 3 runs on 13 batters faced.

GAME 3 SCH 1 – UST 14

The final game of the series was more of the same from the Celts as they took control early on offense and held Schreiner to just three hits on defense.

In the circle, it was Celina Marchan (Freshman / Port Isabel, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 0.1 innings and giving up 5 runs on 7 batters faced.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will continue SCAC play with a trip to Sherman, Texas, for a matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

