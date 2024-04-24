Softball Goes 1-2 Against Austin College

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team picked up one win in their three-game road conference series against Austin College.

The Mountaineers traveled to Sherman, Texas, for their three-game road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) series against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

Schreiner moved to 3-31 overall and 2-16 in SCAC play after picking up just one win on the road against the Kangaroos.

GAME 1 SCH 0 – AC 8

Schreiner struggled to get their offense rolling to open the series as they were shutout by the Kangaroos and were held to just two hits. The game came to an early conclusion as a run-rule came into play after just five innings.

In the circle, it was Celina Marchan who was credited with the loss after pitching 4.2 innings and giving up 8 runs on 24 batters faced.

GAME 2 SCH 7 – AC 5

The second game of the series was a completely different story as Schreiner found the production at the plate they were looking for and rallied to defeat the Kangaroos 7-5.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Yadira Lopez who went 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI. Also with a strong showing was Ky Kusak who went 1-2 with a triple and 3 RBI.

In the circle, it was Ky Kusak who was credited with the win after pitching 6.0 innings and only giving up 2 runs on 23 batters faced.

GAME 3 SCH 1 – AC 4

The series closed with another struggle on offense for Schreiner as they were held to just one hit and one run through seven innings of play.

In the circle, it was Ky Kusak who was credited with the loss after pitching 0.0 innings and giving up 3 runs on 3 batters faced.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home to close out their regular season where they will continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

