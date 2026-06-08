Sombr, John Rzeznik, Gavin DeGraw and more to present or perform at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

Sombr performs on ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Taylor Swift will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame Thursday in New York City, and one of her favorite current artists has just been announced as one of the evening’s performers and presenters: Sombr.

In addition to the “back to friends” singer, other performers and/or presenters at the event include John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls, Gavin DeGraw, Brandi Carlile, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, CHIC’s Nile Rodgers, rock legend Steve Miller, actor Jeremy Renner, Descendants star Kylie Cantrall, singer Tamar Braxton and “Tell It to My Heart” singer Taylor Dayne.

This year’s inductees include Alanis Morissette; Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS; Kenny Loggins; Walter Afanasieff, who co-wrote multiple Mariah Carey hits; Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, who co-wrote “Baby,” “Umbrella” and “Single Ladies”; and Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, who co-wrote some of Tina Turner’s biggest hits.

Plus, RAYE will receive the Hal David Starlight Award, an honor given to young songwriters who are making “a significant impact” with their original songs. Rock legend John Fogerty will receive the Hall of Fame’s highest honor, the Johnny Mercer Award.

It is not known who will be presenting or performing in honor of which inductees.