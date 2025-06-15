Syphony subscribers seating deadline is July 3

AD

Subscribers seeking to reserve seating for Symphony of the Hills have until July 3 to make their selections. Subscriber Level is for those who purchased the same seats at posted prices for all five concerts offered in 2025-26. Subscriber seats are assigned on a first-come first-served basis.

Patron Level seating options end after June 20. Patron Level includes a gift amount above the ticket price that guarantees priority seating and other benefits.

Anyone desiring Patron or Subscriber seating can do so in one of three ways:

~Call the Symphony office at 830-792-7469

~Email info@symphonyofthehills.org

~Download and mail in the forms found on the website at www.symphonyofthehills.org and click on Season Tickets.

The upcoming season is the 25th Anniversary of Symphony of the Hills, a 75-piece professional orchestra which offers world-class symphonic music in the newly refurbished Cailloux Theater, 910 Main Street, Kerrville TX. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. A pre-concert reception at 6 p.m. is included for all ticket holders.

The 25th Season theme is A Time To Celebrate, with concerts on the following dates and themes:

~Oct. 9-A Time to Remember: Bach to the Beatles

~Dec. 4-A Time to Rejoice: Handel’s Messiah

~POPS-Jan. 3, 2026-A Time to Dance: All That Jazz

~Feb. 26, 2026-A Time to Dazzle: Tatiana Dorokhova

~April 30, 2026-A Time to Soar: The Planets

Unsold seats remaining after the deadlines will be released to the public for individual concerts after August 25.

Information on all concerts can be found at www.symphonyofthehills.org and caillouxperformingarts.com.

AD