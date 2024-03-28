AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift sold more vinyl than any artist in the world last year

todayMarch 28, 2024

Not only was Taylor Swift the bestselling artist in the world in 2023, she also sold the most vinyl.

That’s according to the IFPI, the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide. In February, it declared Taylor the Global Recording Artist of the Year for 2023. Now, it’s revealed three Global Album Charts, detailing top sales overall for 2023, top streaming albums of 2023 and top-selling vinyl of 2023.

Taylor holds the top three places on the vinyl chart, with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at #1, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) at #2 and Midnights at #3. Overall, she has seven albums in the top 20, the others being folklore, Lover, evermore and Red (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor didn’t top the Global Sales album chart, but she’s the only non-K-pop artist to make the top 10. As for streaming, Morgan Wallen‘s One Thing at a Time was #1, followed by SZA‘s SOS and Taylor’s Midnights.

Next year at this time, we may be talking about how Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department did globally in 2024. It’s coming out April 19.

