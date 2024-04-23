AD
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Kelly Clarkson among Webby Award winners

April 23, 2024

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went head-to-head for a Webby Award, and Taylor emerged triumphant — but Travis wasn’t completely shut out, either.

Taylor was up against Travis, among others, in the category of Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features (Social), and she won for her National Voter Registration Day collaboration with Vote.org. Travis and his brother, Jason, however, won the People’s Voice Award for Best Co-Hosts, Features (Podcasts) for their podcast, New Heights.

Other winners included Olivia Rodrigo, whose social media campaigns for her album GUTS won in two different categories, and Kelly Clarkson, whose talk show video series The Kelly Clarkson Playlist won the People’s Voice Award for Best Social Video Series, Features (Social).

The Webby Awards will be handed out during a May 13 ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

