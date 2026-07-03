Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s 2nd wedding event expected at MSG

In this May 16, 2026, file photo, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen in New York. (Xny/star Max/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE)

Sparks are flying for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, whose second wedding event is reportedly being held today at Madison Square Garden, sources familiar with the plans told ABC News.

The event today is slated to take place around 4 p.m. beginning with a cocktail hour. One thousand people are expected to be in attendance at the event, which isn’t scheduled to end until 4 a.m. Saturday morning, sources told ABC News earlier this week.

On Thursday, an SUV with tinted windows believed to be transporting Swift was spotted arriving at MSG around 5 p.m., according to a photo released by Reuters.

Swift and Kelce were scheduled to hold an event at the arena beginning at 6 p.m. for around 100 people, sources previously said.

For both events, a strict no-phone policy is in place for everyone inside the venue, including guests, vendors and security personnel, according to sources.

Representatives for Swift or Kelce have not confirmed any details about the events.

Outside of MSG, home to the New York Knicks, the New York Police Department has put around one dozen street closures in place over Thursday and Friday because of the events.

In addition, access to Moynihan Train Hall and Penn Station, where travelers catch Amtrak and commuter trains, is also being limited, the NYPD said Thursday.

Leading up to this week, there had been growing reports that the couple may tie the knot around the Fourth of July holiday, but neither Swift nor Kelce had confirmed any details publicly.

On Thursday, just hours before their first reported event at MSG, a representative for Swift confirmed to ABC News that she and Kelce had donated $26 million to charities both in New York City and across the United States.

The “Shake It Off” singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement in August last year, after first sparking speculation about their relationship in the fall of 2023.