Teen Court Program set to begin in October

The Kerrville Municipal Court is scheduled to begin a Teen Court Program starting in October. In 2023, the Texas Legislature mandated all municipal courts to adopt a diversion policy to be in place by January 1, 2025 with its goal being to help ensure that juveniles have an opportunity to enter adulthood without a criminal record that could possibly impede their educational, employment and military opportunities. Teen Court is an approved option for the diversion policy.

The teen defendants who appear before the Teen Court have to agree to participate in the program and are defended, prosecuted and sentenced by teens. Guilt and innocence will not be determined by the jury; punishment is the only thing to be addressed by the Teen Court.

The six-person jury will be comprised of a mix of teen volunteers with the Kerrville Teen Court and prior defendants who have been sentenced to participate in a certain number of jury panels as part of their punishment. If the teen defendant successfully completes the Teen Court Program, then the charge is dismissed. The Kerrville Municipal Judge will preside over Teen Court and the City Marshal will be the bailiff. Teen Court sessions will be held on a Tuesday evening each month during the school year beginning October 2024.

To be eligible for Teen Court:

Juveniles between the ages of 10-16; 17 and 18 years old if the defendant is still enrolled in secondary school.

Juveniles who have not participated in a teen Court Program within the past 12 months of the violation date.

Juveniles who have pleaded “Guilty” or “No Contest” to the Class C Misdemeanor.

Benefits of Teen Court include establishing positive relationships between the community and its youth, holding offenders responsible for their behavior, and promoting a positive attitude of teenagers toward authority by treating all individuals with respect. Successful completion of Teen Court will result in a dismissal.

Teens that are interested and would like to volunteer for the Teen Court Program can contact the Teen Court Program at (830) 257-2388.

