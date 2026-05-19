Texas reports state’s 1st human case of West Nile virus this year

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(TEXAS) — Texas health officials on Tuesday confirmed the state’s first human West Nile virus case this year, an indication that mosquito season is beginning in the United States.

Public health officials have been warning that rising temperatures have allowed mosquitoes to thrive, increasing the risk of the diseases that they spread, including West Nile.

Last year, the U.S. reported 2,076 cases of West Nile across 47 states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Colorado had the highest number of cases (285), followed by Illinois, Texas, Minnesota and California.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the patient was a resident of Harris County, which includes Houston, but no other information about the patient was made available.

“West Nile and other mosquito-borne illnesses are a fact of life in Texas in the warmer months, and all Texans should take precautions against mosquito bites to stay safe and healthy,” Texas DSHS Commissioner Dr. Jennifer A. Shuford said in a press release. “By removing standing water around the home, people can eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and reduce insect populations in their area.”

Since 1999, West Nile virus has killed about 2,900 Americans, according to the CDC. Cases are typically reported between June and October, historically peaking in August.

The virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Risk increases with older age, certain medical conditions — such as cancer, high blood pressure and kidney disease — and a weakened immune system.

Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea and a rash. Severe illness can affect the central nervous system and result in hospitalization or death, according to the CDC.

There is currently no vaccine that protects against West Nile virus, and preventing mosquito bites is the best way to protect yourself, the CDC says.

No specific treatments are available. Doctors recommend patients rest, drink fluids and take pain medication to help relieve some symptoms. People with severe illness may need to be hospitalized for supportive treatment, according to the CDC.

The CDC says most people infected with West Nile virus are believed to have lifelong immunity. However, some with weakened immune systems or certain conditions may have their immunity wane over time.