The Artemis II crew is ‘Free’ to return to Earth thanks to Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band (Disney/Randy Holmes)

On the final day of their journey to the moon, the crew of Artemis II awoke to Zac Brown Band singing its 2010 hit, “Free.”

They also heard a prerecorded message from Zac.

“Good morning Reed, Victor, Christina and Jeremy,” it began. “Zac from Zac Brown Band here, checking in from the USA. We hope that piece of our song, ‘Free,’ helps start your day with the right kind of lift.”

“We just want to say how proud we are of you,” he continued. “It takes courage, grit and freedom to chase the unknown. It’s the purest kind of American spirit. Millions back home are looking up and feeling more inspired because of you. Keep flying strong. Keep flying safe. We can’t wait to welcome you home. Come see us on the road.”

The NASA crew is set to return to Earth Friday evening, wrapping up a 10-day mission that was the first crewed flight around the moon since 1972.

Meanwhile, ZBB has already mapped out their next journey. They kick off the Love & Fear Tour July 17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.