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Rev Rock Report

The Band’s ‘Music From Big Pink’ gets limited-edition Vinylphyle pressing

todayJune 19, 2026

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The Band’s ‘Music From Big Pink’ (UMe/Capitol Records)

The Band’s debut album, Music From Big Pink, has gotten an audio upgrade.

The album, which features the band’s iconic Robbie Robertson-penned tune “The Weight,” has just been reissued as part of UMe’s Vinylphyle audiophile series.

The release, cut from the original 1968 album master, has been pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and includes new liner notes by music writer Rick Florino.

The pressing, limited to just 3,000 copies, is available now.

Music From Big Pink, originally released July 1, 1968, was recorded following The Band’s stint backing Bob Dylan on his 1966 tour, when they were known as the Hawks. The album’s title references the pink house in West Saugerties, New York, where Band members Rick Danko, Richard Manuel and Garth Hudson lived, and the group worked on the record. The cover artwork is a painting by Dylan.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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