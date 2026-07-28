The Beatles counting down to news ‘coming soon’

Portrait of British pop group The Beatles (L-R) Paul McCartney, George Harrison (1943 – 2001), Ringo Starr and John Lennon (1940 – 1980) at the BBC Television Studios in London before the start of their world tour, June 17, 1966. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

The Beatles appear to be teasing fans with news to come.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s website now has a countdown clock that appears to end on Wednesday at 7 p.m. BST, or 2 p.m. ET, along with the tag line, “Good things come to those who Wait.”

The post also includes a video that features a tree and an apple rolling through a field of weeds.

The bottom of the post urges fans to sign up to the official Beatles mailing list, noting, “Exciting news is coming soon.”

So far there have been no other hints as to what the band may be ready to reveal.

The last time The Beatles teased fans about upcoming news was back in August 2025, which turned out to be reissues of their Anthology project. That included the rerelease of the Anthology documentary series, with a new episode; a reissue of the Anthology music collection, with a new fourth album; and a rerelease of the Anthology book.