‘The Fall Guy’ tops domestic box office with lackluster $28.5 million debut

todayMay 6, 2024

Universal Pictures

The Fall Guy topped the North American box office with an estimated $28.5 million in its opening weekend. The action comedy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, was expected to grab between $30 and $40 million, according to Variety.

The movie added an estimated $25.4 million at the international box office, for a worldwide total of $65.4 million.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, rereleased to honor May the Fourth, took second place, earning an estimated $8.1 million. The film, originally released in 1999, earned an estimated $6.4 million overseas, for a global tally of $14.5 million.

Third place went to the Zendaya-led romantic sports drama Challengers, which collected an estimated $7.65 million at the domestic box office. Its two-week global tally currently stands at over $52 million.

The second of this week’s two major releases, the horror film Tarot, debuted in fourth place with an estimated $6.5 million. It added an estimated $3.7 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $10.2 million.

Rounding out the top five was Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire, snagging an estimated $4.5 million in its sixth week of release. The fifth film in the Monsterverse franchise has grossed $188 million domestically and more than $546 million globally, making it the year’s second-highest-grossing movie.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

