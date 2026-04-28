The Police’s Stewart Copeland adds more dates to his North American spoken word tour

Stewart Copeland is interviewed by Katie Puckrik at Shoreditch Town Hall during SXSW London 2025 on June 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

The Police drummer Stewart Copeland has added more shows to his Have I Said Too Much – The Police, Hollywood, and Other Adventures spoken word tour.

The trek, Copeland’s first North American spoken word tour, was initially supposed to hit 34 cities this summer, but has been extended into the fall and will now visit 53 cities.

The new dates begin Oct. 28 in Thousand Oaks, California, with stops including Tucson, Arizona; Boulder and Denver, Colorado; Omaha, Nebraska; Detroit; and Homer and Bethel, New York. The tour will wrap Nov. 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The show is described as an evening of conversation with Copeland. It will include photos and videos, along with a Q&A.

An artist presale for the new dates begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Have I Said Too Much – The Police, Hollywood, and Other Adventures launches June 3 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at StewartCopeland.net.