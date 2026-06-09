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Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones collaborate with FIFA on a World Cup-inspired merch line

todayJune 9, 2026

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Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards attend The Rolling Stones Album Launch Event at The Weylin on May 05, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones have announced another FIFA collaboration in celebration of the upcoming World Cup.

After previously announcing a series of World Cup-inspired limited-edition vinyl variants of their upcoming album Foreign Tongues, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced a new World Cup-inspired merch line.

According to a post on Instagram, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 x The Rolling Stones collaboration “explores the cultures, memories, and connections that transcend borders and bring people together.”

The merch line includes jerseys and T-shirts, with designs inspired by the World Cup host countries — the U.S., Mexico and Canada. There are also jerseys inspired by competing countries, various other T-shirts, hats, soccer shorts, sweatpants, sweatshirts and a quarter zip fleece.

All items are now available at the official Rolling Stones shop and at Classtrip.co.

Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones’ 25th studio album, comes out July 10.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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