The Who celebrates 50th anniversary of their Who Put the Boot In tour with limited-edition soccer jerseys

Singer Roger Daltrey (L) and guitarist Pete Townshend of The Who perform on the first night of the band’s residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Who is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their Who Put the Boot In tour with a set of limited-edition soccer jerseys, or football jerseys as they say in the U.K.

Why soccer jerseys? Well, the tour had the rockers playing three different U.K. football stadiums, and the merch line will consist of three different limited-edition collectible jerseys.

The first jersey to be released is inspired by the Charlton Football Club. The Who headlined a sold-out show at their home grounds, The Valley, on May 31, 1976.

In addition to the jersey, the set comes with a Who Put The Boot In tour pin, a tour poster, a replica ticket and a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity.

It is available now at TheWho.com.

While the other two jerseys have yet to be revealed, the other two stadiums The Who played on that tour were Celtic Park, home of the Celtic Football Club, in Glasgow, Scotland, and Vetch Field, home of Swansea City A.F.C., in Swansea, South Wales.