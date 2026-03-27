AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Zombies release ‘The Way I Feel Inside’ from upcoming ‘Begin Here’ reissue

todayMarch 27, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Cover of The Zombies’ ‘Begin Here’ (Beechwood Park Records)

The Zombies have shared another track off the upcoming mono remaster of their debut album, 1965’s Begin Here.

The latest is the track “The Way I Feel Inside (Mono Remastered),” which is now available via digital outlets, with an accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

This is the second track they’ve released from reissue, which will drop on April 17. They previously released the mono remaster of “It’s Alright With Me.”

The reissue of Begin Here, the second of four planned reissues, will feature all 17 tracks from the U.K. and U.S. versions of the album, with new liner notes by rock journalist David Fricke. The reissue follows the September release of a mono remaster of The Zombies’ iconic sophomore album, Odessey and Oracle.

Begin Here (Mono Remastered) will be released digitally, and on CD and vinyl. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%