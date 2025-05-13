Tips to help beat the heat and stay safe

AD

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) expects this week’s triple-digit temperatures will break a record for May power demand. ERCOT expects demand to peak at 84,000 megawatts on Wednesday, breaking last May’s record of 77,000 megawatts.

Health officials want to encourage everyone to stay safe and recognize the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, and nausea. Heat exhaustion can result in heat stroke if gone untreated. Heat stroke includes feeling faint or dizzy. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should immediately call 911.

The American Red Cross recommends people avoid sugar, caffeine and alcohol; combine water with snacks while hydrating. Those who work at outdoor job sites should take frequent breaks in the shade, wear lightweight, loose clothing and stay hydrated.

Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles. Attempt to exercise pets during early morning hours or at dusk and make sure they have shade and fresh water at all times if they are outdoors.

Drivers can make sure their vehicles are ready for the extreme heat by checking several key fluids under the hood, including brake fluid, antifreeze and power steering fluid. All should be cleaned and flushed out if necessary. Tire condition is another safety concern, along with inspecting the vehicle’s hoses. Finally, drivers should make sure their battery is in good shape because heat can cause batteries to break down faster than usual.

AD