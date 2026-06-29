Tips to help keep pets safe this Fourth of July

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With the Fourth of July just days away, animal experts are encouraging pet owners to prepare now for fireworks, which can cause frightened pets to run away from home. Animal advocates say taking a few simple precautions before celebrations begin can help keep pets safe and improve the chances they’ll be reunited with their owners if they do get loose.

Oftentimes, the loud noises, flashing lights and unfamiliar smells can trigger fear and anxiety, causing some pets to hide or run away. Most animal welfare organizations recommend leaving pets at home in a safe, quiet environment.

It is highly recommended to keep anxious pets indoors, especially during the evening hours when fireworks are most common. Experts also encourage owners to make sure pets have proper identification, including updated microchip information and collars with current contact information.

Many animal shelters say the days surrounding the Fourth of July typically bring an increase in reports of lost pets on social media and at local shelters.

Foods, fireworks debris and human products like sunscreen and insect repellent can pose health risks to pets. Cleaning up food, drinks and fireworks debris after celebrations helps prevent accidental poisoning or injuries. Common toxic food items include avocados, grapes, onions and ice cream.

It is advised to always check your surroundings and make sure all fences are secure. Additionally, always have your personal veterinarian or closest pet clinic handy in case of an emergency. It is also a good idea to have an updated photo of your pet.

Some experts advise the use of pet anxiety vests, combined with placing them in a confined safe space. Other options include drawing blinds, playing soft music, and offering them toys and activities to help keep them distracted while fireworks are going off.

Pet owners are also reminded to never leave anything flammable in places where pets could curiously access them.

Experts agree that the most important tip is knowing your pet and their needs.

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