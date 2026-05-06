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Mike FM Music News

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ singer Bonnie Tyler recovering after undergoing emergency surgery

todayMay 6, 2026

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British singer Bonnie Tyler performs at Theater am Potsdamer Platz on May 3, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jakubaszek/Redferns)

Bonnie Tyler is recuperating after undergoing emergency surgery in Portugal.

“We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery,” reads a post on the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer’s website. “The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.”

“We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery,” the post concludes.

There’s no word on whether Tyler’s health will affect her upcoming touring schedule. She’s next scheduled to play SummerLUST Music Festival in Għaxaq, Malta, on May 22, and has European and U.K. shows booked through Dec. 17 in Cardiff, Wales.

A complete list of dates can be found at BonnieTyler.com.

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Written by: ABC News

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