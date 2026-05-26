Tucker Wetmore goes ‘Brunette’ for first ‘Billboard’ #1

Tucker Wetmore (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Tucker Wetmore claims his first #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart as “Brunette” rises to the top.

His previous hits “Wind Up Missin’ You” and “3,2,1” both made it to #2 on the tally, in January and December 2025, respectively, while simultaneously making it to #1 on the comparable Mediabase ranking.

“Brunette” completed its climb to the Billboard pinnacle in only 23 weeks, well ahead of the 30-week average that’s held for the last decade.

The accomplishment comes on the heels of the ACM new male vocalist performing his hit on May 17’s 61st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.