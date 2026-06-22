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National News

US Coast Guard helicopter crashes during training flight in Alaska, no deaths reported: USCG

todayJune 22, 2026

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(ALASKA) — No deaths have been reported after a United States Coast Guard helicopter crashed during a training flight in Alaska, the Coast Guard said Monday.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter carrying four people crashed near Harbor Mountain in Sitka, near Juneau, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District. The incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m. local time.

The four crew members were transported to an area hospital, according to the Coast Guard, which did not release any details on their condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the Coast Guard said.

“The safety, well-being, and rescue of our crew members is our absolute, immediate priority,” the Coast Guard said. “A formal investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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Written by: ABC News

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