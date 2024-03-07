AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Veterans Crisis Hotline now available

todayMarch 7, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Technical issues with Veterans Crisis Line have been resolved by the Department of Veterans Affairs, and it is now fully operational.  U.S. military veterans in crisis May dial 988 and press “1” for assistance and help.

While the recent problem with the hotline was being sorted, veterans were still able to reach the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing (toll-free) 1-877-267-6030 or 1-800-MYVA411 and pressing “7.”

Veterans may also text the crisis line at 838255.  For those who prefer chat, they may utilize that option at VeteransCrisisLine.net/chat.

“If you are a veteran and need support, please don’t put it off.  There is help available,” said Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jennifer Sanchez.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%