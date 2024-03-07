Veterans Crisis Hotline now available

AD

Technical issues with Veterans Crisis Line have been resolved by the Department of Veterans Affairs, and it is now fully operational. U.S. military veterans in crisis May dial 988 and press “1” for assistance and help.

While the recent problem with the hotline was being sorted, veterans were still able to reach the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing (toll-free) 1-877-267-6030 or 1-800-MYVA411 and pressing “7.”

Veterans may also text the crisis line at 838255. For those who prefer chat, they may utilize that option at VeteransCrisisLine.net/chat.

“If you are a veteran and need support, please don’t put it off. There is help available,” said Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jennifer Sanchez.

