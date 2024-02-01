Veterans Service Office seeks to return documents

AD

Kerr County veterans who might have submitted documents with the Kerr County Veterans Service Office since it opened in 2015 are being sought now to retrieve those papers. “We have many people who have left original documents with us for whatever process we were helping them with, and, while we are sure those documents are important to our veterans and they should be preserved, we simply do not have the storage space here and want to make sure they are returned to their rightful owners,” said Kerr County Veterans Service Officer Jenna Sanchez.

The office has more than an estimated 1,500 files in its possession, with a varying number of documents per file, according to Sanchez. Anyone who has turned over papers to that office since 2015 is asked to get in touch with the Kerr County Veterans Office at (830) 792-2203, or email at veterans@co.kerr.tx.us.

If the VSO has a veteran’s DD form 214, the certificate of release or discharge from active duty, which serves as proof of military service from any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, will be registered with the Kerr County Clerk’s Office.

AD