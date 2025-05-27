Victim of traffic fatality identified

AD

The driver of a vehicle that crashed while fleeing from a Kerrville Police officer on Saturday, May 24, has been identified as Kerrville resident Jose Alberto Montes, 27 years of age.

On Saturday, May 25 at about 10:35 p.m., an officer from the Kerrville Police Department observed a headlight was out on the 2012 Chevrolet pickup driven by Montes. The officer turned on his overhead emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, and the truck immediately accelerated away, fleeing north on Harper Road. Less than 30 seconds later, Montes lost control of the truck and left the roadway, striking a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of Lake Drive. The truck then struck a telephone pole and overturned, coming to a rest against a residence in the 1100 block of Lake Drive. Montes was found deceased inside the truck.

An investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when appropriate.

