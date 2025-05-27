AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Victim of traffic fatality identified

todayMay 27, 2025

Background
share close
AD

The driver of a vehicle that crashed while fleeing from a Kerrville Police officer on Saturday, May 24, has been identified as Kerrville resident Jose Alberto Montes, 27 years of age.

On Saturday, May 25 at about 10:35 p.m., an officer from the Kerrville Police Department observed a headlight was out on the 2012 Chevrolet pickup driven by Montes.  The officer turned on his overhead emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, and the truck immediately accelerated away, fleeing north on Harper Road.  Less than 30 seconds later, Montes lost control of the truck and left the roadway, striking a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of Lake Drive.  The truck then struck a telephone pole and overturned, coming to a rest against a residence in the 1100 block of Lake Drive.  Montes was found deceased inside the truck.

An investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when appropriate.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%