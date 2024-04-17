AD
Video surfaces of Timothée Chalamet performing as Bob Dylan

April 17, 2024

We’ve already seen the first official photo of Timothée Chalamet playing Bob Dylan for the upcoming James Mangold-directed film A Complete Unknown, but now we finally get to see him in action as the rock ‘n’ roll legend.

Video shared on social media shows Timothée, as Dylan, and Monica Barbaro, as Joan Baez, filming a scene for the movie in New Jersey. The clip shows the pair singing a song in front of an audience, with Timothée, in jeans and a brown suede jacket, playing guitar and harmonica.

A Complete Unknown, which has been in the works for more than four years, is set in New York in the early ’60s, when 17-year-old Dylan comes to the Big Apple and meets artists like Baez, Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger.

The cast also includes Edward Norton as Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie RussoBoyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax.

So far a release date for the film has not been announced.

Written by: ABC News

