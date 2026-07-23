Volunteer assistance available for Hunt residents

AD

Hunt residents who need volunteer assistance, including help with flood cleanup or recovery, should complete the Volunteer Assistance Request Form. As volunteer teams become available, you will be contacted and connected with teams based on your current needs and available resources.

Request volunteer assistance at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSeSW2vhsPLAEM9xDHIFoRwNVK-YtdwR48TH6q7i6R2eE_ncjA/ViewForm.

Anyone wanting to volunteer can complete a form at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLScAboaFpukpXi06QecPEOdBqeacv8Y20w_fAQ4OweoqjWEew/ViewForm.

AD