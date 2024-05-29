AD
Local News

VSO still offers crisis hotline during next week’s office closure

todayMay 29, 2024

The Kerr County Veterans Service Office will be closed for training the week of June 3-7.

Veterans who need immediate assistance while the local office is closed are asked to contact the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Southwest Division office by calling 1-800-252-8387 or emailing claims@tvc.texas.gov.  Appointments can be scheduled at www.tinyurl.com/Southwest claims.

Veterans in crisis are reminded that there is a Veterans Crisis Line available 24/7 to provide free, confidential support.  Veterans can call 988 and press “1”.  Crisis support can be available by text – at 838255.

Written by: Michelle Layton

