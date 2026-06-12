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Buck Country Music News

Warren Zeiders has a vision for the ‘Days of [His] Life’

todayJune 12, 2026

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Warren Zeiders’ “Days of My Life” (Warner Records)

Warren Zeiders is focused on manifesting his vision for the future in his new song, “Days of My Life.”

“I’ve written a lot of songs from a place of heartache and sadness, but when it came to this one, I wanted to write something into existence,” he revealed on his socials. “I’ve always known for a long time that I’ve wanted to be a husband and a father and I pray a lot for that day when God brings me my best friend. Cause I know in my heart that when that chapter of my life starts, those really will be the best days of my life.”

Warren co-wrote the new track, which follows “Drinking Game” and “Born to Be Yours,” which have also come out this year.

The “Pretty Little Poison” hitmaker continues on the road this summer, after wrapping the U.S. and Australian legs of his first world tour. He takes it to Europe in October.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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