Watch new videos from one-time duet partners Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor

Charlie Puth, ‘Whatever’s Clever!’ (Atlantic); Meghan Trainor, ‘Toy With Me’ (Epic Records)

Back in 2015, Charlie Puth released his debut single, “Marvin Gaye,” featuring Meghan Trainor. On Tuesday, both artists dropped new videos. Charlie’s is another duet with a female artist, while Meghan’s is an all-girl extravaganza.

Charlie’s video is for “Sideways,” his duet with singer/actress Coco Jones from his new album, Whatever’s Clever! Both artists performed during the Super Bowl pregame show earlier this year: Coco sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” while Charlie sang the national anthem.

In the moody visual, Charlie and Coco sit in a room, together and separately, while their positions change from sitting on chairs, to lying on the floor, to sitting and lying on the ceiling. “Even if it goes sideways/ Even if we scream out enough’s enough/ I believe that we’ll always find a way to weather the storm,” Charlie sings.

Meghan’s video is from her upcoming album, Toy With Me; it’s for “Get in Girl,” which also inspired the name of her new tour. It starts with Meghan getting a call from a woman complaining that her man is obsessed with his car. “I’m in a throuple with a Maserati,” she wails. “Bring me that car,” Meghan commands.

When the woman drives up in the Maserati, Meghan and her girls spray-paint it in pink glitter and advise her to dump the guy: “I’ll pack up your bags/ I’ll send him your keys/ I’ll call him myself/ say, ‘Sir, you’re dead to me’/ He’s only a man, it ain’t that deep/ It’s time to leave and I’m on your street/ Get in, girl.”

At the end of the video, Meghan blows up a toy replica of the Maserati, and the guy freaks out when he sees that she and the girls have “bedazzled” the real thing.