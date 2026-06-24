Watch the first trailer for ‘WHAM! 10 days in China’

Poster for ‘WHAM! 10 Days In China’ (Trafalgar Releasing)

We’re getting our first look at the upcoming Wham! documentary, WHAM! 10 Days In China, which explores the duo’s 1985 concerts in China.

A trailer for the film has just been released, featuring archival photos and footage of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley becoming the first Western pop group to perform in China.

In addition to performance footage, the trailer shows the duo visiting sites, dealing with uncomfortable press conferences and more. It also delves into the impact the concerts had on fans, the political implications of the shows and touches upon the struggles Michael went through during the tour.

The film, which features restored, newly digitized and never-before-seen archival footage, is described in a press release as “the untold story of WHAM! at a singular moment in history, East meets West, pop meets politics, and two young stars coming of age on the world stage.”

WHAM! 10 Days In China will be screened in theaters on July 28. Tickets are on sale now.