What Avery Anna now has in common with Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson

Avery Anna (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Newcomer Avery Anna is following in the footsteps of Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson as ACM new female vocalist of the year.

Sam Barber, her partner on their Platinum-certified duet “Indigo,” surprised Avery with the news Sunday after her set at the Lone Star Smokeout in Arlington, Texas.

“I’m just so grateful for this, l’m so honored,” she told the crowd. “Thank you guys for rallying for me, supporting me and cheering me on. I thank God every day that I get to do this and that he put this passion on my heart. I’m so grateful for people like you that show up for artists like me and embrace the things that we have to say.”

Avery’s win secures a coveted performance spot during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, which stream live on Prime Video from Las Vegas on May 17.