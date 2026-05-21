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Buck Country Music News

‘What Kinda Man’ wears Under Armour? Parker McCollum, of course

todayMay 21, 2026

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Parker McCollum (Under Armour)

Parker McCollum is the new face of Under Armour. 

The “Killin’ Me” hitmaker has just signed a multiyear deal with the athletic brand to be an “official ambassador for footwear and apparel.”

“I grew up wearing the brand as an athlete, so getting the chance to partner with them now honestly means a lot,” Parker says. “What I respect most is that they stand for strong American values of hard work, discipline, and staying true to who you are. That’s how I’ve always tried to approach my career and my life.”

As part of the deal, Parker will appear in campaigns and wear the brand both onstage and off, repping Under Armor train, outdoor and UA Freedom lines. UA Freedom will be a focus, since it’s the platform that honors and supports the military, first responders and their families.

Look for Parker to first appear in Under Armour’s new campaign for The Bouncy Tee, which aims to be the perfect performance t-shirt. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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