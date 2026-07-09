What you need to know about cyclosporiasis: How it spreads, how it’s treated

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(NEW YORK) — Multiple states are reporting an increase in cyclosporiasis cases, an intestinal infection caused by a parasite.

Health officials in Michigan have reported more than 1,200 cases and, in neighboring Ohio, cases have topped 170.

Here’s what you need to know about the infection, including how it spreads, how it’s diagnosed and how to treat it.

What is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, also known as Cyclospora, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The infection affects the small intestine and can cause watery diarrhea with sometimes “explosive” bowel movements, according to the federal health agency.

Other symptoms can include cramping, bloating, low-grade fever, nausea and vomiting.

The agency further said it takes about one week from the time of infection to become symptomatic, but that time can range from two days to two weeks.

How it spreads

The parasite usually spreads through food or water contaminated with feces, according to the CDC.

Foodborne outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to various types of imported fresh produce, such as raspberries, basil, snow peas, mesclun lettuce and cilantro, according to the CDC.

How the infection is diagnosed

A healthcare provider will diagnose cyclosporiasis by testing stool samples, according to the CDC.

Patients may have to submit several stool samples on different days to detect the parasite because laboratory tests may have a hard time detecting Cyclospora.

The CDC says a patient’s healthcare provider will need to specifically request testing for the parasite.

How cyclosporiasis is treated

Cyclosporiasis is treated with the oral antibiotic trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX), commonly sold as Bactrim, Septra and Cotrim, and taken for 10 days, according to the CDC.

The CDC says most people with healthy immune systems will eventually recover without treatment, but if left untreated, patients may be sick for a few days to a month or longer.

How to prevent infection

It’s unclear exactly how Cyclospora contaminates food and water, according to the CDC.

The agency says people can prevent infection by thoroughly washing produce, cutting away bruised or damaged parts of fruits and vegetables, and refrigerating pre-prepared or pre-cut produce.

Additionally, the CDC recommends washing hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling or preparing raw fruits and vegetables.