Whitney Leavitt to depart ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ after season 5

Whitney Leavitt attends FX’s ‘The Beauty’ New York premiere at Museum of Modern Art on Jan. 14, 2026, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Whitney Leavitt is saying goodbye to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The reality star and actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm rumors that she is departing the popular Hulu series. Leavitt will finish shooting the currently in production season 5, but that will be her last season as a cast member on the show.

“I am leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Take a minute, take it in,” Leavitt says at the beginning of the video she shared to confirm the news.

It was reported that Leavitt initially announced she was departing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives during her final performance as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway on Sunday.

“I’ve seen a lot of conversation on my announcement, so I just wanted to come on here and share my thoughts,” she said in the video. “Just to be very clear, I am finishing season 5. So yes, I will be in that season. But also yes, it will be my last.”

Leavitt then remarked on her journey with the show, saying she had been trying to get into the acting world long before joining The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“The reality show, it fell into my life organically and I said yes to it. It’s definitely not the path that I had envisioned in my mind to get to where I am today, but I wouldn’t change a thing,” Leavitt said.

This casting news arrives after filming resumed on season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives weeks after its star Taylor Frankie Paul’s season as lead of The Bachelorette was pulled by ABC amid an open “domestic assault investigation” involving Paul and ex-partner Dakota Mortensen.

Hulu has announced a spinoff titled The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which will star MomTok member Jen Affleck, who is presumably also leaving the original show.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.