Win a trip to see Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco in New York City

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 2025 Oscars; Disney/Gavin Bond

He’s got the book, she’s helping promote it, and you could be there for it all.

Spouses Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are teaming up for a special discussion event Sept. 18 to promote Benny’s new book, F*** Failure. “We’re gonna talk about life. We’re gonna talk about love. We’re gonna talk about how we failed a million times to get to where we are today,” he says in a video.

Benny is also teaming up with Prizeo to fly one winner and a guest to the event. Flights, hotel and a signed book are included, and you also get to hang out with him and take photos. It’s not clear if Selena will be part of the hang or not.

The entries for the sweepstakes will raise funds for the “I Have A Dream” Foundation, which supports kids throughout their entire educational experience. A donation of $15 gives you a chance to win; a donation of $70 gets you a copy of the book and 100 bonus entries.

If you just want to buy a ticket to the event, for every one sold Selena and Benny will donate $50 to her Rare Impact Fund.