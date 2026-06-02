With two tours, Josh Groban fans are spoiled for choice this summer

Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson (Chris Haston/Warner Bros.)

It’s an embarrassment of riches for Josh Groban fans this summer, as he’s embarking on two tours with two completely different vibes. According to Josh, one will be “more high-energy,” while the other will be more “classical-leaning.”

On Tuesday, Josh launches a joint tour with Jennifer Hudson. On Aug. 11, he starts a solo tour, Stage, Screen, and Symphony, during which he’ll sing with symphony orchestras. He notes both treks will spotlight his new album, Cinematic, featuring his takes on classic movie songs.

“Absolutely,” he tells ABC Audio when asked if he’ll perform Cinematic songs on the tour with Jennifer. “That tour will be, I’d say probably four or five songs from the new album because I just can’t wait to sing them live. They’re so big and epic and really right for those venues.”

“And then, of course, Jennifer and I are gonna do our duet from the album, ‘Unchained Melody,’ every night, which will be fun,” he adds. “And then it will also be just a retrospective of all my songs and stuff that fans have loved for the last 25 years.”

As for the Stage, Screen and Symphony tour, Josh tells ABC Audio, “We’re still coming up with the set list now, but … that’s gonna lean heavier into the more symphonic world. And I’m gonna take from the Stages album and the Cinematic album and maybe some songs that I’ve always wanted to do that I have never done.”

He continues, “So that’s going to be a little bit more of a kind of traditional, more classical-leaning night, whereas the tour with Jennifer is gonna be a much more high-energy show.”

If you can’t make it out to see Josh this summer, he’s performing in Las Vegas in the fall.