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National News

Woman dies after falling into NYC manhole

todayMay 19, 2026

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Town cars and taxis are viewed in the Financial District in the early hours of the morning on June 4, 2015 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A 56-year-old Westchester County woman plunged to her death after stepping out of her car into an open manhole in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, sources told ABC News.

The woman, from Briarcliff Manor, New York, parked her car at West 52 Street and Fifth Avenue just before 11:20 p.m. Monday, the sources said. 

She stepped out of her Mercedes-Benz SUV and into an uncovered manhole, falling about 10 feet, sources said. 

The woman was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, sources said.

No construction was ongoing, and the manhole cover was discovered about 15 feet away from the opening, according to sources.

Con Edison said it is “actively investigating” the incident.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has died after falling into an open manhole. We are actively investigating how this occurred. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family, and safety remains our top priority,” Con Edison said in a statement Tuesday. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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