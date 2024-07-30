AD
Sports News

Women’s Tennis Defeats Texas Lutheran University

todayJuly 30, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their road conference match against Texas Lutheran University 9-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to Seguin, Texas, for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

Schreiner moved to 7-7 overall and 3-2 in SCAC play after sweeping the bulldogs 9-0 on the road.

Match Standouts

  • Hannah Reyna (Senior / San Antonio, TX) won her #1 singles match against Texas Lutheran’s Lindsay Beville 6-2, 6-1.
  • Hannah Reyna and Victoria Morales (Senior / Anaheim, CA) won their #1 doubles match against Texas Lutheran’s Lindsay Beville and Cooper Lindstrom 8-0.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home for a non-conference matchup against UC Santa Cruz.

Written by: Schreiner University

0%