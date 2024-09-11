AD
Sports News

Women’s Tennis Drops Match Against University of St. Thomas

todaySeptember 11, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s tennis team lost their road conference match against the University of St. Thomas 8-1.

The Mountaineers traveled to Houston, Texas, for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

Schreiner fell to 7-9 overall and 3-3 in SCAC play after only picking up one point against the Celts on the road.

Match Standouts

Hannah Reyna (Senior / San Antonio, TX) and Mackenzie Griffin (Freshman / Webster, TX) won their #1 doubles match against the University of St. Thomas’ Anamaria Gonzalez and Lucia Rodriguez 8(9)-7(7).

Up Next

The Mountaineers will head into postseason play with a trip to Sherman, Texas, to compete in the 2024 SCAC Women’s Tennis Championship.

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

