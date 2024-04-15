Women’s Wrestling Competes at NCWWC Nationals

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team traveled to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to compete in the 2024 NCWWC National Championships, hosted at Alliant Power House Energy Center.

It was a great showing for the Mountaineers at nationals as they closed out their season with an 18th place team finish out of 49 teams through all NCAA divisions.

At the individual level, the Mountaineers were led by Odelia Lopez (Junior / Corpus Christi, TX) who knocked off the #3 ranked wrestler in the country at 101lbs to win the 5th place All-American match.

Other strong performances for the Mountaineers came from Jaia Ashley (Senior / Cypress, TX) and Ileah Brown (Freshman / Lewisville, TX) who both wrestled to the blood round and finished in the top 10, each going 2-2. Azana King (Freshman / Bedford, TX) and Jadine Mata (Freshman / El Paso, TX) also wrestled well, with both finishing in the top 14, each going 1-2.

With their season now officially concluded, the Mountaineers can look back at what was a very successful season that included three St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Wrestlers of the Week, a 2024 SLIAC Women’s Wrestling conference championship, ten 2024 SLIAC All-Conference selections, a 2024 SLIAC Newcomer of the Year selection (Jadine Mata), a 2024 SLIAC Coaching Staff of the Year selection, five wrestlers qualifying for nationals, and a top-20 national finish as a team.

Results