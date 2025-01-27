Women’s Wrestling Continues Its Dominance On The Mat

AD

We traveled out to our regional rival, Texas Women’s and joined them in a Tri-dual against our conference opponent Lyon College.

It’s always great seeing them and seeing how we stack up head-to-head. Seeing them before the major tournaments in February is always vital and pays off

in the end.

SU v TWU results: 23 v 19

SU v Lyon results: 41 v 3

Stand outs:

FR Prestejah Yockeman wrestled up for us at the 110 weight class, gave us a killer show and a pin which only furthered us towards winning the dual!

Coach comment:

It’s always great energy during the duals, because we get to be lined up, cheering each other on. Highs and lows – it’s partnered with the team by each other’s side. The girls are going out there being coachable, trying the things they practice in the mat room, scored and was hard to score on. In a dual your performance affects the outcome, and the ladies held it together. in the end, we came out with a double dual team win